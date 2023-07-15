Reverend Earl Shannon gave his life to the Lord in 1976 and accepted the call into ministry about two years later. He worked closely with his father, Rev. Walter Shannon, who was pastor of St. Luke Church of God in Olive Branch, for 17 years as a minister and administrative assistant, but never had a desire to be an actual pastor of a church of his own.
“I collaborated very closely with my father during his tenure as pastor,” Rev. Shannon said. “I witnessed how he worked tirelessly serving and building the Kingdom of God. I did not mind preaching. I just didn’t want to be pastor. I saw the struggle and I did not want any part of it.”
That all changed though in 1997 when Elder Shannon passed away. Shortly after his father’s passing, the Lord spoke to him and put it on his heart to take over the duties of the church and to pick up where his father left off. At age 41, he was appointed to lead the church and will celebrate 26 years as head of the congregation of St. Luke on July 16.
“My father always believed preachers are born, so I guess it was in me,” Shannon told the Commercial Appeal in a December 11, 1997 article.
Rev. Shannon told the Memphis newspaper that he learned that leading a church is very different from preaching, because “a pastor is responsible for the flock, you’re dealing with eternity. It’s mind boggling.”
He added at the time that since taking over as pastor that “I work harder now more than any other time in my life. It’s amazing what people bring to me.”
St. Luke Church has grown from 12 members when his father first joined the church in 1964, to a congregation of over 800 members. Rev. Shannon said he is pleased that he has continued his father’s vision to grow the church and expand its missions and outreach programs in Olive Branch and worldwide.
“I am honored to have continued serving in the role that my father held for over 30 years,” Rev. Shannon said in response to emailed questions. “To see all of the successes of our ministry over the years and our continued growth is humbling. St. Luke has been a staple in the Olive Branch community for over 98 years.”
St. Luke will celebrate 100 years as a congregation in 2025.
Rev. Shannon said pastoring this amazing ministry has been one of his greatest aspirations.
“What keeps me going is seeing how people’s lives are transformed through our ministry,” he said. “Many come to our church from diverse backgrounds and situations, and I see God working through them. The best part of pastoring is to be given the opportunity to build positive relationships with those I Pastor and serve within our community. I see the needs of the people. My favorite scripture is Hebrews 6:10, God is not unrighteous to forget your works and your labor of Love.”
