Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams honored five first responders with the monthly Mayor’s Awards at the Dec. 7 Board of Aldermen meeting.
EMT/paramedics Eric Hughes, Jacob Rainey and Kevin Baroni, Lieutenant Hollis Woods, and firefighter Jason Peninger were recognized for their actions that saved an Olive Branch woman’s life.
“Due to the work of this group, we have a person that’s stabilized and is still with us for this holiday season which is a blessing,” Adams said.
On the evening of Sunday, Nov. 7, the five men responded to an incident in a Walmart parking lot at 7950 Craft Goodman, Frontage Road.
Three men had approached the victim, Madison Mann, and ordered her to give them the keys to vehicles in the parking lot. Shortly after, shots were fired and Mann was struck before the suspects fled the scene.
When the first responders arrived, they “used interventions that are not used on a daily basis and their quick reactions and ability to work as a team may have proven to be life saving for the victim, Ms. Madison Mann …” Adams said.
Kevin Mann, father of the victim, attended the meeting to thank the men who saved his daughter’s life.
“It’s hard to believe anything like that would ever happen to your kid,” Mann said.
Mann said he felt overwhelmed with emotion to be able to shake the hands of the first responders.
Adams also thanked the Olive Branch Police Department for their work on the investigation.
“We don’t ever want these things to happen in our city, but when they do, we want them resolved quickly like in the manner that they were resolved,” he said.
Three Memphis men were arrested in November for the shooting. The face attempted murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony charges.
