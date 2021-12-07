A shiny red 2021 Pierce Enforcer Fire Pumper was on display in the Olive Branch Municipal Court parking lot Tuesday night before the Board of Aldermen meeting.
The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen approved the purchase of the truck in October of 2020. It cost $660,497.
“This new truck will be used by our outstanding fire department professionals to enhance fire services to the citizens of Olive Branch,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “ … It is a welcomed tool in our arsenal to continue to protect our rapidly growing city.”
The 600 horsepower truck is equipped with a 2,000 gallons per minute pump, a 1,000 gallon tank, a Husky Foam system with both class A and B foam for things like airport fires, and 2,500 feet of hose, according to Lieutenant Chris Barnett.
“It’s rated as a residential/commercial pumper,” Barnett explained. “That’s why the pump is so large. If anything in the industrial park goes up, we can hook it into the standpipes and stuff like that.”
The pumper isn’t in service yet but Barnett said he expects that to change within the next week to week and a half.
“We’re still waiting on some stuff to come in that’s just caught up in shipping,” Barnett said. “It still needs some more mounting brackets, a little bit more tools, and a little bit more hose.”
The Olive Branch Fire Department responds to approximately 5,000 calls each year and has five stations throughout the city. The new truck will be stationed at Station 3 at 7750 Hacks Cross Road.
