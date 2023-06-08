Olive Branch Farmers’ Market open for business

The annual Olive Branch Farmers’ Market was held Saturday morning.
Twelve vendors were there for the first weekend, as several farmers are waiting for crops to come in. There are approximately 25 contributors that are registered to be a vendor.
“We do expect this market to grow and have been meeting internally about future growth and opportunities,” said Jay Nichols, Communications Director for Olive Branch. “This market was started years ago by the Old Towne Association, which is no longer active, but the vendors wanted to continue with the market.”
Nichols further said the event was a “great kick-off for the market, as we also had the Wesson House open for tours, along with an antique car show, and the Chamber recognized our Veterans.”
The Farmers’ Market is every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 9200 Pigeon Roost Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.