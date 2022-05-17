The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen was presented with a plan to redistrict several wards within the city during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. While no motion was made, the board will discuss redistricting again on June 7.
Richard Donovan of Slaughter & Associates, the urban planning consulting firm that created the redistricting plan, explained the legal need for redistricting but also the priorities the company had in creating the plan.
“This is to preserve the one man, one vote, equal distribution of your wards and elected leaders,” Donovan said. “After the 2020 census and after the annexation of a couple areas into the city caused you to look at your ward boundaries.”
The Olive Branch population grew by 6,300 residents since 2010 according to Donovan’s presentation. The recent annexation of new areas into the city added about 6,700 additional residents, which made the total population 46,466.
Donovan said the deviation, or population difference between wards, is not allowed to exceed ten percent. Currently, there are several wards that have substantially exceeded the ten percent threshold.
“Due to the annexation, you have a whole ward’s worth of new people living in a ward,” Donovan said. “The other important element is to ensure redistricting does not have a discriminatory effect. We have an idea how we need to shift the population to account for the new annexation areas as well.”
While Tuesday’s meeting included a public hearing, neither aldermen nor citizens had any further questions after the redistricting presentation. The plan has been advertised and discussed beyond the requirement needed to consider adopting a redistricting ordinance.
Donovan also said that Slaughter & Associates has wished to make as small of an effect as possible through redistricting. He said a goal of the plan is to keep elected officials within the same districts they were elected to serve.
