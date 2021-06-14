Sean Green has been building homes for about 29 years. He’s had building materials stolen from job sites before. But nothing could prepare him for what he saw at two home sites that were vandalized two weeks ago in the Cypress Trail subdivision on Woolsey and Nolan Road in Olive Branch.
Sometime after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, vandals smashed out windows, broke custom doors, threw paint on the walls, kicked 50 to 60 holes in the sheetrock, and even got up in the attic and pulled some of the air ducts loose.
He estimates the damage at $15,000 to $20,000 at each home.
“This is the first time I have ever had something like this,” Green said. “Usually people will steal stuff. You might have a window get broken from some kid walking around being stupid. But I’ve never had anything like this happen in all my time as a builder.”
Green, who owns Dream Home Construction in Olive Branch, took to Facebook offering a $2,500 reward, but thanks to donations from other builders, that has now risen to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
“I’ve probably had 100 calls trying to help out,” Green said. “I had some friends who are contractors call and put up money because they know what it is like to have material stolen and job sites vandalized.”
The damage wasn’t limited to just his home sites either. The same person also removed the gas cap and air breather from a bulldozer across the street and poured dirt and sand into the tank and carburetor. And just up the hill, the doors on a Bobcat excavator were smashed causing about $4,000 in damage.
Whoever is responsible stepped in paint and left behind a footprint from a size 10.5 Adidas shoe.
A neighbor far down the road told Green that she had taken her dog outside that night and thought she heard glass breaking in the distance.
Green said he believes the person responsible was between 20 and 25 years old, has probably been in trouble with the law before, and it’s not the first time they have done something like this before
“I don’t think it was a kid,” Green said. “Whoever it was, a kid doesn’t have enough sense to pull the breather off a carburetor cap out of a bulldozer to tear it up.”
Unfortunately, Green said the damage at his two home sites will probably delay closing on both properties for another two months because doors and windows are in short supply and on back order.
“The big problem is getting the windows,” Green said. “My supplier is trying to fast track them for me. So now it impacts the people I am building the house for. They are in a rental house and this was supposed to be finished in about six weeks. Now it is going to push that further out.”
Green is encouraging anyone with information to call DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, and is urging neighbors in general to keep an eye out at other jobs sites in their neighborhood for any suspicious activity.
“DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department does a good job and have been very helpful,” Green said. “And the best thing to do is make the neighbors and people around aware so hopefully they will watch and call police if they see anything.”
