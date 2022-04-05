The city of Olive Branch is considering placing new, aesthetic welcome signs at high traffics throughways near city limits.
During Mayor Ken Adams' mayor's report at the board of aldermen meeting, he presented four different renderings of what the signs could look like and asked the aldermen for their preferences.
"The list of locations are in the packets you have," Adams told the aldermen. "There are twenty-seven potential locations. The first signs you see are formal, brick signage. Those can be placed on our major entrances at Goodman Road, Malone Road. If you're entering the city from the west side, Germantown, Riverdale, Stateline Road. If you would let me or our communications manager (Jay Nichols) know which one you prefer."
Options for the brick signage include either a blue or charcoal grey background. The signs would have backlist lettering and feature the city's official logo on it.
Options were also presented for smaller signs at lower traffic entry points into the city.
"We recommend our choices be consistence all around, same background color," Adams said.
Nichols said the signs can be repainted for maintenance purposes and will have reflective paint on them. The city is anticipating erecting 40 to 50 signs initially.
"That's to start off with, if we see that we want to add more we can do that at a later date," Nichols said. "The first place we want to address is that Riverdale sign. So that we have a uniform presence throughout the city."
Nichols added that the signs could be scalable to seven feet or more.
In related news, Adams recognized the March recipient for the Mayor's Award at Tuesday night's meeting.
Alan Mark Crabb was awarded two $100 bills from the mayor for his extra service to the city.
"Alan was recently promoted to sanitation supervisor and has helped out tremendously," Adams said. "He works numerous hours of overtime every week trying to help us catch up on sanitation and drainage issues. He had worked endless days during inclement weather, driving sand trucks, cutting trees, and cleaning up the roads from storm debris. Alan always goes above and beyond for his job, is a team player and never has a complaint. He is always ready for the next task whatever it may be."
Adams also recognized service from Compel Church hosting blood drives during COVID-19.
"Compel Church of Olive Branch collective blood drives have yielded 301 blood products with the potential of saving the lives of up to 903 patients," Adams said. "We recognize and honor Compel Church of Olive Branch and Pastor Michael Dees, for their ministry to not only the spiritual needs of our community but also the physical needs of people facing life or death crises in a time of such unprecedented need."
