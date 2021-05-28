Today marks the official addition of new residents to the city of Olive Branch as annexation takes effect.
Chancery Judge Percy Lynchard, Jr. approved earlier this year the annexation of about 18.48 square miles including the areas of Center Hill, Belmore Lakes and Bridgeforth Road but the court left certain proposed areas out.
Olive Branch originally petitioned for 41 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County.
Olive Branch argued in 2019 the proposed areas were in the city's natural path of growth and has been for 20 years. Fourteen thousand new residents would have been added.
Seventy-eight people went on record to oppose annexation of 50 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County in April 2019.
Both Hernando and DeSoto County filed objections to the annexation in 2019
Opponents said at the time, annexation was an overreach of city government to enhance its tax base.
In 2018, Olive Branch presented its plan for annexation to include Bridgetown, Center Hill, Pleasant Hill, Lewisburg and Cedar View. Olive Branch’s last expansion was in 1996 when the city boundary moved next to Southaven at Malone Road.
“This testimony convinces the court that the total of the proposed areas is unnecessary, unneeded and overburdensome to citizens in the proposed areas,” said Lynchard earlier this year.
On April 27, Lynchard filed a Final Decree in the City of Olive Branch's annexation case. The judge approved the annexation of approximately 18.48 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County. All residents, businesses, and organizations in the annexed area are officially members of Olive Branch starting today.
Olive Branch Mayor Scott Phillips said in a statement on Friday, May 28, "We welcome the new residents, businesses, and organizations to the City of Olive Branch and look forward to providing you with the services you expect from a City that’s recognized as one of the Nation's best places to live and raise a family."
For after-hours city utility issues and non-emergency needs residents can call 662--895-4111.
"There is no change to your current garbage service," according to Phillips. "Waste Pro will continue to provide garbage collection of the annexed area through September 30, 2023. Trash/rubbish (curbside limbs, etc.) will be collected by Olive Branch on a route basis beginning today, May 28th. Questions regarding property taxes and/or automobile taxes should be directed to the offices of the Tax Assessor, Jeff Fitch, and Tax Collector, Joey Treadway, or visitwww.desotocountyms.gov"
The DeSoto County Government has made information available to the new residents of Olive Branch for city department phone numbers, emergency services, animal services, building and planning, garbage and recycling, rubbish collection, stormwater hotline, street maintenance, elections, and an interactive map of the newly annexed areas.
The information can be found at https://www.desotocountyms.gov/745/Olive-Branch-Annexation.
