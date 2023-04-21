Olive Branch airport will receive nearly $3 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for additional improvements to the facility.
The grant were made through the long-running Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and the newer Airport Improvement Grant (AIG) program. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that Mississippi was awarded 39 grants totaling almost $35.2 million for airport improvements throughout the state.
Olive Branch will receive $2,156,050 tin AIP funds to reconstruct runway and taxi lighting and airfield guidance signs, and $587,000 for rehabilitating 12,000 square yards of the existing T-Hangar apron.
“Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen are appreciative that Senators Wicker, Hyde-Smith and Congressman Kelly understand the importance of and positive economic impact the City of Olive Branch Airport provides North Mississippi,” Adams said. “Olive Branch Airport is one of the busiest general aviation airports in the State, having 75,000 flight activities in 2022. Olive Branch will continue to work aggressively to further develop the airport to best serve residents, corporations that hangar aircraft at the airport and the three flight schools domiciled at the airport daily training our future military and commercial aviation professionals.”
“Wicker said the grants are direct investments in safety and economic development in Mississippi.
“I have been a strong supporter of infrastructure, especially for airports, because they are a critical component of our economy,” Wicker said in a press release. “This funding will help airports across our state make the improvements they need to keep contributing and protect the flying public.”
Hyde-Smith added that the importance of local airports to the overall vitality and growth of Mississippi communities cannot be overstated.
“These FAA awards will support important projects and upgrades to improve safety and efficiency at airports across Mississippi,” said Hyde-Smith, ranking member on the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
