Seeing a need to improve the city’s parks, Olive Branch passed a resolution asking the Mississippi legislature to add a 1 percent tax to hotel and motel rooms to better fund the parks and recreation department.
Adams said the board asks for it almost every year, but they haven’t been able to get traction yet. Olive Branch currently has about 1,450 hotel rooms and more hotels slated to be built.
“If I had my Christmas wish, it would be that every citizen would contact their senator and representative to let them know to support this bill so we can grow our parks,” Adams said.
Southaven and Horn Lake already have a similar tax in place and have been able to make big strides in improving their parks because of it, Adams explained. Southaven collected $255,571 in the 2022 fiscal year compared to $176,962 in December 2020 and $193,357 in 2021, according to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite’s report.
Olive Branch’s parks and recreation department is seeing high participation across all the sports they offer, including soccer, baseball and basketball, and Adams expects participation to continue growing.
“We’ve got more kids than we have space to have recreational facilities for them,” Adams said. “We’re using basketball courts in the high schools because we don’t have our own. This would enable us to do some of those things.”
Olive Branch has the lowest tax rates out of the four major cities in the county, and Adams said that he hopes to keep it that way, but a hotel and motel tax could be the answer to satisfying the needs and requests of citizens, such as more fields and a multipurpose facility.
Adams also pointed out that the tax would have little monetary effect on residents since the hotel and motel rooms are typically rented by out-of-towners.
“Out of our 47,000 people in the city of Olive Branch, people aren’t really residing in hotels and motels, that’s really for the people coming in and out of town, and that 1 percent would only impact them and not our citizens,” Adams explained.
In order to make the tax a reality in Olive Branch, the legislature must pass a bill that gets approved in the 2022 legislative session, which could happen towards the end of March or beginning of April. If the legislature approves it, the tax won’t go into effect unless the citizens of Olive Branch then vote in favor of it.
“We want to add more parks and amenities and it would be specifically for that,” Adams explained.
