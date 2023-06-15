Two suspects are in custody and facing multiple felony charges following an armed robbery Wednesday in Olive Branch that left the victim injured following a car crash.
Marco Gentry and Brando Brinkley, both of Horn Lake, were charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
According to Olive Branch Police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 6900 block of Hwy. 305. Police said the two men approached a man after committing an armed robbery and shots were fired.
The man left the scene in his vehicle and later became involved in an accident at Hwy. 302 and Alexander Road. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injures stemming from the shooting.
Police searched the area and arrested the two suspects. Gentry was picked up in the 7000 block of Hwy 305. Brinkley suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital and treated.
