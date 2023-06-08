Olive Branch approves 'voluntary annexation' of 183 acres

Olive Branch has approved a "voluntary annexation" of approximately 183 acres on Center Hill Road, south of Highway 302, according to Mayor Ken Adams.
"This is a voluntary annexation at the request of the landowner," he added.
The Board of Aldermen voted on June 6 to "move forward pursuant to the landowner's request, and the necessary petition will be filed in Chancery Court."
Adams said that this is "another example of land owners wanting to be a part of The City of Olive Branch due to the amenities we offer."
Olive Branch is the second largest city in the state approaching 60 square miles.
"We will continue to work to make Olive Branch one of the best cities to live, work, worship and play," Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.