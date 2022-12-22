Olive Branch will soon be home to an upscale destination recreation vehicle park, the city’s very first RV park.
The Board of Aldermen voted 7-0 at its Dec. 20 meeting to rezone three parcels totaling 24.92 acres from R-2 single family residential to a planned use development (PUD) to establish an RV park.
According to the application by developers Kush Shah and Dharmesh Patel of Amji Investments LLC, the RV park will have 85 spaces, a 2-acre lake stocked with fish, walking trails, a grilling area, showers, and gated boat storage. The park will be built in the southwest corner of W Sandidge Road and Ross Road.
Mayor Ken Adams said the RV park will be a nice amenity to the city.
“It will be a destination type RV park,” Adams said. “It’s an upper end RV park, which is a different concept that we haven’t had before in Olive Branch, which I think will be kinda neat.”
The RV park will have 24/7 security, an 8 foot high white vinyl fence around the property to separate it from nearby residences, and developers will retain the mature trees to provide a 40-foot wide natural buffer.
“This is an upper end park,” Adams said. “It looks really nice. He has committed to a quality development.”
The board discussed placing a time limit on the number of days that patrons would be allowed to park, but opted not to place any restrictions because it would be too hard to enforce. Aldermen did, however, set a 12 foot long restriction on the size of RV campers that would be allowed.
“In order to make sure it doesn’t become a trailer park, we did put some stipulations in that no campers less than 12 feet in length and no tents.”
The RV park will be developed in two phases starting with 49 stalls, an office building, picnic and grilling areas, nature trail, bathrooms, laundry area, and a community lake. Phase 2 will consist of an additional 32 stalls and a fenced and gated area with security cameras for boat storage.
Adams said he believes the park will stay busy because of the city’s easy access to Hwy. 78 and I-55 and I-269.
“I think its needed in Olive Branch,” Adams said. “It’s a logical stopover point whether you are heading north, south, east, or west to Atlanta or Birmingham or Dallas. It’s a good place to stop. And at $200 a week to stay there, it’s not going to be lower end. A crank up camper is probably not going to pull in there and pay $200.”
In other business:
• Aldermen agreed to add an extra day for residents to attend the Light Garden holiday light show being held at Olive Branch City Park to allow promoters to hold the fireworks show originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day due to frigid temperatures and rainy weather.
• Adams said the city received permission from Mississippi Department of Transportation for a much-needed traffic signal at Highway 302 and Braybourne Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.