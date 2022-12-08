Olive Branch approved an $8 million bond to build a new fire station and a city park to service the annexed areas of the city.
Mayor Ken Adams said the city hasn’t picked a location yet for the park or the fire station, but committed to building a fire station during the annexation proceedings.
“We are still looking at where that is going to be,” Adams said. “That was something that came up during the annexation hearings before I got elected. We agreed to do that. So we wanted the authority to go forward and move ahead as soon as we get everything lined up.”
Olive Branch annexed nearly 19 square miles of unincorporated DeSoto County in May 2021 which extended the city’s area size by 50 percent. The new areas include Center Hill, Belmore Lakes, and Bridgeforth Road.
Adams said the city is working with Mississippi State Rating Bureau to determine where to locate the fire station. The new fire station would be the city’s sixth operational one. Olive Branch has a fire station on Pleasant Hill Road North which it uses as a back up, but is not staffed 24/7.
The Insurance Services Office (ISO) evaluates cities and assigns a fire rating based on how well-equipped a city’s fire department is to put out fires in the city. Insurance companies use the ISO rating to set home insurance rates.
“There was a parcel to the northeast and some to the south, so we have to figure out with the rating bureau what will help Olive Branch’s fire rating the most,” Adams said.
Adams said the city will come up with a plan to determine whether they want to build the fire station and park together, or build the fire station in one location and the park in another. The new park will be the city’s fifth public park.
“First we’ve got to find the land,” Adams said. “I’d like to see the park have some amenities like walking trails and a playground. I’d also like to see a small pond on it as well.”
Adams said the city would like to break ground on the park and fire station in 2023.
“This is the right thing to do,” Adams said. “We just continue to grow and this just shows that we are committed to providing police and fire services. We want to maintain our fire rating and work toward improving it.”
(1) comment
Great news
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.