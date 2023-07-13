Olive Branch and Hernando have made the list of the Top 10 Best Places to Live in Mississippi, according to a new survey.
HomeSnacks, a North Carolina-based company that ranks cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America, analyzed recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps, and dozens of other sources and ranked Olive Branch as the 6th best place to live in the state followed by Hernando, which came in as the 8th best place to live in Mississippi.
HomeSnacks commented that it’s not hard to see why people are drawn to Olive Branch, highlighting the amenities at City Park, craft beer at Mississippi Ale House, and city events like movies on the lawn at the Wesson House, which anchors Old Towne.
“Situated on the Tennessee state line, Olive Branch offers an ideal escape from neighboring Memphis,” the survey noted. “Thanks to an exodus of middle-class families from Memphis, Olive Branch’s population has spiked by around 15 percent in the last decade.”
The survey also cited Olive Branch’s low property taxes of under $1,000 a year, the 7th lowest poverty rate in the state at 7.3 percent, 4th highest rate of health insurance in the state, and a median income of $81,860 which makes its residents the third best paid populace in Mississippi. The city’s schools also scored 10 out of 10 from GreatSchools for its elementary, middle, and high school.
Olive Branch continues to show up on national lists ranking it among the best cities in America. Last month, Fortune Well ranked Olive Branch #36 on its “Best Places to Raise a Family List” giving high scores in education, healthcare, resources for seniors, housing affordability, and general wellness and livability.
Mayor Ken Adams said he is pleased to see the city being recognized as a top place to live.
“We work hard to live up to our slogan that our city is a great place to live, work, worship and play,” Adams said. “Having also been recognized for our growth of residents and businesses, it is obvious that others want to enjoy the same amenities as our residents. Accelerated growth is also one of the reasons Olive Branch has the lowest tax millage rate of the four major cities in DeSoto County and why we have not had a tax increase in eight years.”
Hernando earned recognition from HomeSnacks for its booming economy, bike trails, and historic Courthouse Square.
“Here you will find several bike trails both inside and outside the city,” the survey noted. “In Hernando itself, you’ll find the action at historic Courthouse Square and the surrounding areas.”
Hernando enjoys the second lowest unemployment rate in the state at 1.9 percent, 8th lowest poverty rate, and 10th highest median household income at $64,240. And like Olive Branch, Hernando’s schools also added to the city’s allure, earning a 9 out of 10 score from GreatSchools.
And with the third highest home sale average price in the state at $236,699, HomeSnacks advised future residents looking to move to Hernando to get in on the action now before prices soar higher.
“Property values have also gone up during this time, so the sooner you move the better,” the survey noted.
Mayor Chip Johnson said the rankings prove what residents have known for a long time - that Hernando is a great place to live and raise a family.
“It is always nice for the citizens to see some recognition for their town,” Johnson said. “Everybody who lives in Hernando is pretty proud of our town. We have a lot of things going for us in Hernando. We have new retail coming in, our property values are going up. But the best thing that we have, are the people in town. We have great people in Hernando, and that’s what causes all of it.”
Johnson said it is no surprise that the Historic Courthouse Square is among the city’s biggest draws.
“When people think about Hernando, the historic square is the first thing they picture,” Johnson said. “It is one of those things that pulls the community in.”
Johnson said he also likes to believe that with new home growth taking place on both on the east side and west side of the city as proof that they are building the kind of town that residents want to see.
“The thing that causes the growth isn’t anybody trying to bring it in, it’s that we have a great town and people are finding us,” Johnson said.
Madison was ranked No. 1 in the survey, followed by Brandon, Ridgeland, Long Beach, and Ocean Springs in the Top 5. Byram came in as the 7th best, with Clinton and Diamondhead rounding out the Top 10.
The survey can be found at HomeSnacks.com
