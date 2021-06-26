When a bomb exploded in downtown Boston on April 15, 2013 during the Boston Marathon, amateur radio operators were able to relay information to stop runners from heading into the chaos.
And when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September 2017, ham radio operators were some of the first to relay “health and welfare” messages back to mainland USA.
More recently, amateur radio operators assisted emergency management agencies during the Christmas 2020 bombing in downtown Nashville that disrupted 911, cell phone, and Internet service up to 250 miles away.
Although the technology may be old, amateur radio or “ham radio” as it is known, continues to be used to help communicate in all kinds of crises.
Over the weekend, members of the Olive Branch Amateur Radio Club took part in the summer Amateur Radio Relay League (AARL) Field Day to practice their emergency communication skills.
Club members set up antennas, generators, and five radios in Olive Branch City Park and made contact with other amateur radio operators from as far away as New Hampshire, western New York, and Ontario, Canada.
“We are making as many contacts as we can,” said David Wilson, or KY4FH, his licensed call signal. “It’s a lot of fun. But it is also an important resource in an emergency.”
The field day is an annual event held in the United States and Canada on the fourth weekend in June. Thousands of radio amateurs gather with their clubs to operate from remote locations to simulate a disaster response.
There are over 7,000 active amateur radio clubs in the United State with about 700,000 users. ARRL is the national association for amateur radio in the US with over 170,000 FCC licensed amateur operators.
Wilson said amateur radio can be a lifeline when disaster strikes and the traditional forms of communication are down or emergency responders are overwhelmed.
“If we had a lot of infrastructure down, amateur radio operators can come out and set up and we can become an outlet to establish communication to get information outside the immediate area,” Wilson said. “When they had the bombing in Nashville, 911 was down and a lot of cell service all the way to Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and even Atlanta was down. We have people with knowledge and experience who can come in and get messages in and out of an affected area.”
Amateur radio is the last remaining radio spectrum available for the public to use the airwaves to develop their radio and communications skills. Clubs have members who range in age from teens to grandparents, and is not hard to learn.
“A lot of clubs you can join without a license and they will help you obtain your license,” Wilson said.
Wilson said although amateur radio isn’t as important as it once was 50 years ago, it is still a tremendous resource in times of crises.
“When Puerto Rico was hit by the hurricane, amateur radio was the first source to get information to the mainland,” Wilson said. “Amateur operators conveyed a lot of messages to let people know their loved ones were safe. Emergency responders aren’t interested in sending those kinds of messages because they are busy and can’t tie up their communications. But they use amateur radio for traffic like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.