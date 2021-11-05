A new property maintenance code has been adopted and is being enforced in the city of Olive Branch. Aldermen voted Tuesday night to approve the measure that follows neighboring municipalities like Horn Lake and Southaven.
The code covers all homes in the city, not just rental properties. Board members voted for the ordinance after Mayor Ken Adams’ recommendation.
Adams believes it will help deter blight and home disrepair in the city.
“We’ve had a lot of phone calls from constituents and citizens about certain houses,” said Adams. “Whether it be rental or unoccupied, this ordinance lets us address it.”
Under the ordinance, if blight or disrepair of a property is determined, the owner or landlord is now subject to a $500 fine per occurrence. Owners of a rental property would also be responsible if a renter violates the ordinance.
“It covers a plethora of different things, from shingles to lights, shutters, cars parked in the yard, trash and etc.,” said Adams.
The board asked for clarification on some details to determine the nature of a violation. City Administrator Jason May said an example would be the general condition of a resident’s front porch as a whole and not individual items, like a broken washing machine.
“If you had that in conjunction with, let's say a roof that was in disrepair or exterior porch stability was falling off,” said May. “It could be a combination of things that would cause a property to be considered blighted.”
Aldermen agreed that the measure was a fair and legal approach to addressing blighted properties without singling out any specific groups of people.
“It treats every house the same,” Adams said. “We get calls a lot of times about rental homes and just by nature of them being a rental home, it’s not really a concern for most citizens. But the concern is the condition of the home that lowers the property value. They’re not so concerned about who’s in the house as in the condition of the house.”
If a property owner lives outside of town, a subpoena would be sent. Adams said rental owners usually have a “person of process” to receive a service like that. The mayor added that protection of property values in the vicinity and general appeal was a big motivator behind the property maintenance ordinance.
“Our citizens should not have to be looking at an eyesore and they don’t want their property value hurt because someone else is not keeping up their property,” said Adams. “The city just cares that the homes look good in the neighborhood. We want the outside to be positive and add to the neighborhood and not detract from the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.