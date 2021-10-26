The Olive Branch Airport is adding $59,000 to its coffers after receiving grant money through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The money is intended to provide relief funds and ease costs on operations, personnel, sanitation, janitorial services and debt service payments.
Gil Bobo is the director for the general aviation regional airport. The facility is also listed in the FAA’s National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) report.
Olive Branch City Administrator Jason May was notified on Monday, according to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams, about the award. The city applied earlier in the year.
“There was a list sent out from Congressman Trent Kelly’s office about the city being considered for multiple grants. I checked the box on most of them,” said Adams.
Bobo said the airports’ financial status is improving with COVID on the apparent down slide.
“We’re still recovering from COVID,” explained Bobo, “That money will come in handy with operational expenses. Whether that’s repairs on the airport, personnel matters that goes for salaries, and lots of other things.”
Sales for fuel have been below normal during COVID with many corporate companies that utilize the facilities cancelling large scale events, meetings and conferences.
“We’re now just starting to come out of it,” said Bobo. “This money is extremely helpful. Fuel sales is what this amounts to, jet fuel and AVGAS. During COVID we saw a big decrease in jets, because all the corporations that fly in and out of Olive Branch stopped flying.”
Bobo said airport traffic and usage is increasing back to pre-COVID numbers. The airport currently operates with a general budget of $2.3 million dollars. This new grant is the second one awarded this year.
MDOT granted the city of Olive Branch $238,718 in Airport Multimodal Funds for an Aviation Gas Self-Serve fuel system on August 30. The total project cost is proposed at $248,655 with Olive Branch government contributing $9,947.
“We’re getting close (to prior traffic),” said Bobo. “It’s picked up dramatically. I’d say we’re in 75 to 85 percent.”
Fractional, also could be called time-share flights, are also back on the rise. A fractional owner of a jet pays a certain dollar amount to have a set number of flight hours to use.
Bobo added that there are still some concerns about change in regulations from the federal government that could affect future airport operations.
“We are still the number two airport in the state of Mississippi, next to Meridian,” said Bobo. “The only reason they are (number one) is because they have military contracts. We’re still in spot number two with operations.”
Bobo mentioned he was thrilled the airport was also playing host to the Olive Branch Business Expo tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“That's the first time they’ve ever had it at the airport,” said Bobo.
Adams said that there is enough space in the airport hanger for social distancing at the event.
