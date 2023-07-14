Mississippi Transportation Commission on Friday awarded Olive Branch Airport nearly half a million dollars to rehabilitate its south apron.
The airport was one of nine airports to receive the funding and was part of about $5.3 million in total funding awarded for multi-modal transportation projects throughout the Northern District.
The $499,082 will be used for new asphalt and pavement markings to bring the south apron back to a condition that will provide a safe environment for aircraft to park, board, load and unload, and access to proposed new hangars and refueling.
Mayor Ken Adams thanked Northern Transportation District Commissioner John Caldwell and MDOT Executive Director Brad White for recognizing the importance of the airport to the state economy.
Adams said the funds will allow the city to further enhance the airport to better serve north Mississippi and the surrounding area.
“As the busiest airport in the state that is minutes away from five Class 1 railroads and global transmission giants like FedEx’s World Air Hub and UPS’ hub, Olive Branch Airport is an integral component of the regional economy,” Adams said in a statement.
Funding requests were provided through the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund which approves grants for regional airports, ports, railroads and public transportation projects.
Caldwell said the numbers and sizes of the awards will continue to grow.
“Next year should be even better, so applicants should get their projects ready,” Caldwell said in a statement. “The increasingly multimodal nature of our transportation network will keep us competitive in a dynamic international market.”
