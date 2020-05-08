The Olive Branch airport will receive part of more than $10 million appropriated to Mississippi airports by the Federal Aviation Administration for runway improvements, announced U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a joint release.
Olive Branch is one of 13 airports in the state receiving the funds. The annual FAA grants include full reimbursement for the local match requirement as a result of the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, meaning local airports can access the federal funds without spending local dollars that may not be available because of lower-than-expected revenues during the coronavirus outbreak.
Olive Branch is getting $2,388,889 to rehabilitate the runway. The City of Olive Branch owns and operates the facility, located east of Hacks Cross Road.
“At a time of great uncertainty for our airports and their employees, it is essential for the U.S. to continue investing in our air infrastructure,” Wicker said in a news release. “These grants will help Mississippi’s airports continue to enhance safety and improve their operations so that they can be ready to meet the demand for air transportation when the coronavirus outbreak has ended.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t eliminate the need for necessary infrastructure upgrades at local airports,” Hyde-Smith added. “These grants will help improve safety and efficiency at these facilities.”
The Stennis International Airport in Kiln received the largest chunk of the appropriation, more than $2.7 million to rehabilitate the airport apron.
The total amount of the grants to Mississippi was $10,458,442.