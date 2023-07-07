Olive Branch has added a new digital sign at the old Goodman Road entrance to the City Park. The sign is the second electronic one the city has built and takes the place the old letter board sign.
Mayor Ken Adams said the digital sign will help the city get important information out to citizens.
“It’s a nice way to keep our citizens up to date on things going on in the city and public safety announcements,” Adams said.
The electronic sign allows the city to more easily change its messages. In the past, the city had to use a bucket truck to change the letters, which could often be challenging when the ground was wet and soft. The letter board was also limited in how much information they could put on it.
“So instead of having to use a lift truck to change the letters manually, we can now update the messages right away.”
Adams said the signs will be used to advertise things like the hours of the Wesson House, date and times for the farmers market, Board of Alderman and Planning Commission meetings, events like the rodeo, sporting event games and times, public safety, and even as a reminder to residents when taxes are due.
The new LED sign cost $9,000. The sign in Old Town is located at the corner of Hwy. 305 and Pigeon Roost Road near Trustmark Bank and cost the city about $14,000.
“The one in Old Town cost more because it is larger and we had to do some extra work there to get some power to it,” Adams said. “But these LED signs are really nice.”
Adams said the city plans to build at least one more digital message board sign for sure, and possibly a fourth one as well.
“The third one is going to go on Hwy. 302 east of Malone Road so we can get message out to people entering the city,” Adams said. “And we will probably do one more as people enter the city, most likely on Hacks Cross Road as they enter from Tennessee.”
Adams said he has been really pleased with the message board sign in Old Town and likes the flexibility the LED signs give the city to better communicate with the public.
“I like all of our signs where you enter the city,” Adams said. “They are impressive. But once you have seen it, you’ve seen it. With these digital message boards, we can get ahead of the game and change the message every week.”
