The City of Olive Branch is accepting applications for its inaugural Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.
Students entering 11th - 12th grade who resides in the city and are interested in learning more about the city and how it is run may now apply.
The council will meet monthly from September through April and will focus on leadership and civic development. Those selected will help develop and lead initiatives with the support of adult mentors, provide valuable insight on issues affecting youth and the community, and have the opportunity to attend the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) Statewide Youth Leadership Summit in the Spring of 2024.
Mayor Ken Adams is excited to offer this opportunity to youth and believes the more citizens of all ages get involved with local government, the better government can serve residents.
"Our future leaders need to know how municipalities operate," said Adams.
Adams then went on to quote Ken Blanchard: “The key to successful leadership today is influence, not authority.”
To qualify for the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, all applicants must be City of Olive Branch residents entering 11-12th grade with a GPA of 3.0 or better and have at least 90% school attendance. Applicants must complete an application with two letters of recommendation and be able to attend at least 80% of all monthly sessions and the MML Youth Leadership Summit.
Applications can be completed online at www.obms.us/youthcouncil or completed and returned to City Hall. The application period will close August 18th. Those selected will be notified no later than August 25th. Capacity for this council is currently set at 30 participants.
