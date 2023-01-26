Olive Branch is planning several weekend events this year to help celebrate the city's 150th anniversary, including a massive Christian music show produced by Light the Way ministries in June.
Mayor Ken Adams said the events will include a Mardi Gras parade in February, a wings festival and car show in April, a spring and fall Bucking in Branch rodeo, a steak cooking competition, and the Light the Way show in June.
"We are going all out,"Adams said. "We are going to have a lot of different fun events spread out. So if contemporary Christian music isn't your thing, for example, we are also having other kinds of events on other weekends throughout the year that people are bound to like."
Light the Way Ministry is a nonprofit ministry based in Springfield, Missouri, whose two-day Christian music festival features top name contemporary Christian performers and draws thousands of people at multiple locations.
Adams said he was thrilled when the organizers of Light the Way selected Olive Branch as a location to bring their event. City Public Relations Director Jay Nichols connected organizers with a local contract who helped broker a meeting with Light the Way.
"This thing has so much potential,"Adams said. "Some of their concerts have as many as 30,000 people attend. They're huge."
Adams said Light the Way Founder and CEO John Wilson and a team flew out to Olive Branch and toured the location and recorded a podcast with him in which they announced the news.
“Not only did they come in and meet with us twice and tour the ballfields, they presented it to our pastoral committee about what it was and got them to buy in, whether it was to allow parking at their church or using a church bus to shuttle people back and forth,” Adams said. “It was a great meeting. They loved that it was our 150th anniversary because they call it their 7 year Jubilee - their 7-year anniversary. They just had some really positive things to say about our city.”
Wilson broke the news on Facebook.
“I am standing at our newest location for our brand new festival in Olive Branch,” Wilson said. “Right behind me is this gigantic field and on June 16 and 17, we will be here with many of the artists, many food vendors, kids zones, inflatables. So much stuff is going to happen, and we want to invite you.”
Adams said Light the Way will have some big announcements regarding the musical acts who attend very soon.
“It’s going to be a biggie,” Adams said. “It’s going to be like a TobyMac or Casting Crowns or some big act like that. It will be a top shelf group who is coming here. I think we can easily expect 30,000 people over two days with a big ‘A’ List name Friday and Saturday.”
Nichols added that the Light the Way show in Springfield drew over 40,000 people.
“I agree with the mayor. We may see over 30,000 here,” Nichols said. “Once the artists’ names are released, I think that’s when you will see a lot more interest.”
Nichols said they are still working on the 150th celebration and he expects the city to announce even more events.
“This is just what we have now,” Nichols said. “I feel like there will be some that will come along as well.”
