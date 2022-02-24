Old West Special Trails owners Debbie and Danny Cooley opened the business in 1990 and have been helping children bond with horses ever since.
The Cooleys have dedicated more than two decades to helping children fulfill their equestrian dreams at their business in Eads, Tennessee, and now they’re hoping the community can help them.
“I can’t even begin to describe how grateful I am for the experience and knowledge I have gained here,” said Abby Ricker, who teaches private lessons at the horse center.
Old West Special Trails is a nonprofit equestrian facility that serves more than 350 children and 100 horses each year by providing a variety of services to the community, including private riding lessons for people of all skill levels, homeschool lessons, special needs riding, boarding for horses, summer camps, horse shows, group riding events, and special performances.
Old West Special Trails Veterinarian Jennifer Dunlap pointed out that the programs offered at the facility are very therapeutic to the children involved there.
“I've seen shy kids gain confidence and I've seen kids who are horribly bullied in school make lifelong friends at Old West, giving them a lifeline to hang on to,” said Dunlap.
Unfortunately though, Old West Special Trails leases the land they are located on, and the property owner is looking to sell.
“In order for these critical programs to continue, our community’s children and horses need your help today,” said business owners Danny and Debbie Cooley.
The landowner said that he is willing to sell to the Cooleys, but they need to come up with $200,000 on a tight deadline for a down payment on the $1,000,000 piece of land. If Old West Special Trails hasn’t raised the money by March 15, the land will go to another buyer and the 22-year strong business will have to shut its doors.
“The good news is we have the revenue streams needed to cover the monthly payments after we meet this fundraising goal,” the Cooleys said.
Since finding out that the property owner was looking to sell, staff has been reaching out to their communities asking for help to save the business. Old West Special Trails is accepting donations through PayPal, Facebook, GoFundMe, and checks.
As of Feb. 24, 130 people have made donations through the “Help us SAVE Old West” Facebook page, totaling $15,960; and 44 people have made donations through GoFundMe, totaling $54,775.
In addition to donations, Old West Special Trails has been hosting fundraising events like line dance lessons and “pancakes and ponies” breakfasts.
People can send donations to Old West Special Trails using PayPal, Facebook, GoFundMe, or by mailing a check to 12280 Macon Road, Collierville, Tennessee, 38017. PayPal donations can be sent to donations@oldwestspecialtrails.org. Facebook donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/1364150837331363/. GoFundMe donations can be made at https://gofund.me/1e1b3163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.