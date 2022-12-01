Visitors to Old Town in Olive Branch will soon be able to grab lunch at a food truck.
The Old Towne Design Review Advisory Committee voted unanimously to allow food trucks to be able to set up on a concrete slab located at 9092 Goodman Road E.
The application to allow food trucks is part of the re-development of the old historic Cotton Gin by developer Cliff McLemore, and in conjunction with Derrick Curran, owner of Mississippi Ale House, to revitalize the area into an entertainment district called Old Towne Parrish. The historic structure will feature an events center, two air B&Bs, along with restaurants, bars, apartments, and live music.
The empty concrete slab is across from the Wesson House.
Curran said they have been trying to figure out what to do with the slab for a long time and having food trucks seemed like a great use of the space.
“This will bring more food options to what we are calling Old Town Parrish in Old Towne,” Curran said.
Curran said they still have a few more cosmetic things to do to the slab to get it ready, but expects to have a variety of food trucks there in the next few weeks.
“We are taking applications now for trucks,” Curran said. “We hope to get it up and running in about two weeks. We have to do a little bit of construction and some prettying up of the property to try and make it look a little better. We’re going to put up some lights and some picnic tables and some indoor seating too.”
McLemore said the food truck park will be temporary. The overall plan will be to eventually move the trucks closer to the Gin parking lot and construct a stand alone restaurant on the slab.
“This is just the first phase,” McLemore said. “We have a development plan put together to construct buildings on that slab and hopefully end up with one of the food trucks as a brick and mortar bistro type restaurant. So that’s coming. The plan is to relocate the trucks to the cotton gin area of the parking lot to keep it going because I think it is a great thing and will draw a lot of people. I know there are lot of people who are excited about it.”
Mayor Ken Adams said he is pleased to see the project continuing to come together and is especially excited about having food trucks.
“Food trucks are really popular,” Adams said. “And I think it is a great use of that piece of property which hasn’t been used or decades. It is good to see it being used for something as opposed to having it sit there for another decade.”
OTDRAC did set several conditions for the use of the property for food trucks. Trucks will only be allowed to do business at that location. Vendors wanting to set up anywhere else in the Old Towne District will have to submit a separate application. They also limited the space to allow for only four food trucks at one time. The trucks will be allowed to be open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, plus days for special events. Vendors will not be allowed to park overnight from Sunday night through Thursday night and must obtain a business license through the City Clerk’s office and approval from the Health Department.
“I think they have what they need in order to use that big slab of concrete,” Adams said.
Adams said the food trucks will be a nice addition to Old Towne.
“I am excited to see what they can do,” Adams said. “It will definitely draw foot traffic and then hopefully people might head over to the bakery or go to the Ale House and make a full circle of Old Towne, which is good.”
