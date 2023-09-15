Veronica Bobo grew up in St. Louis and loved visiting the neighborhood candy stores. She would spend her allowance buying her favorite candy, Swedish fish.
“I would get in trouble because the lady at the store would just put them on the counter and count them out,” Bobo said. “My mom thought that was disgusting and she said I couldn’t go buy them any more. I still snuck a bunch off the counter.”
Today, she doesn’t have to sneak buying her favorite candy any more. Bobo, who owns On The Yard, a shop in Southaven which sells licensed Historically Black Colleges and Universities collegiate apparel and Greek apparel, recently opened a vintage candy store called Sugar Coated Candy Shoppe in the Southaven Towne Center mall.
Bobo said she always wanted to open a candy store of her own and had been waiting for the right space to become available. The store is just four doors down from On The Yard.
“It’s definitely something I wanted to do,” Bobo said. “I had an aunt and uncle who own the Maggie Moo’s ice cream store that was in Memphis. They were my motivation.”
But since she didn’t want to scoop ice cream and doesn’t cook or bake, which ruled out treats, the idea of a candy store took shape.
“I didn’t want to make ice cream,” Bobo said. “We had cookies that were in the original business plan, but I scrapped that. So what I stuck was the candy.”
Bobo said she thought Southaven would be the perfect place for a candy store because there is nothing else like it in DeSoto County. The two closest candy stores are in Memphis.
“I had this gut feeling,” Bobo said. “And not to get all spiritual, but I just felt the Holy Spirit. He just told me to move. I knew down here we didn’t have anything in the mall like it. There is Rockin Rolls Ice Cream across the way, but other than that, just working in the mall and being here all day, there is no place to get a Coke or a snack. So I thought a candy store might be a good fit.”
Bobo said she researched different candies for about six months and talked to family and friends about the candy they eat and what they would want to buy in a candy store, and looked around at other candy stores to get ideas.
“I have a daughter who is 21 and a son who is 23 and I asked them as well as some of my employees from my other store, who are all college and high school students, to see what some of their favorite candy is,” Bobo said. “Then I tried to think what candy southern people would want the most. And I notice things when I travel and visit other candy stores.”
Sugar Coated Candy Shoppe features a 12 foot “Color Your Taste” wall where everything is organized by colors. The shop has 24 bins of Jelly Belly jelly beans as well as a whole section of Jelly Belly products including Harry Potter themed candy like chocolate covered frogs, chocolate wands, and Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans.
Customers will also find everything “gummy” as well. They have a whole table with gummy bears, sour gummy bears, and even unusual gummy candies like gummy bacon, gummy lunchables, and even gummy mac ’n’ cheese.
“Gummy is definitely taking over the candy industry,” Bobo said. “Everything is gummy. People are kind of adventurous. We sell quite a bit of that gummy bacon.”
The store also has M&M dispensers in 22 different colors and a 20 foot “nostalgia” section that has candy from the different decades - 50s, 60s, 70s, 80, and 90s. Candy fans will find everything from Pop Rocks to Whatchamacallit to candy cigarettes, Laffy Taffy, Goo Goo Clusters, Charleston Chews, Big League Chew, Reggie Bars, Lemonheads, and Hot Tamales.
“We have all the candy that you grew up with,” Bobo said.
She even carries sugar free candy, gluten free candy, and vegan candy.
“We want to appeal to everyone,” Bobo said.
Bobo said the most unusual item that she has in the store - other than gummy bacon - is pickle flavored cotton candy. In fact, she has anywhere from nine to 12 different flavors of cotton candy.
“We sold out of the pickle flavored cotton candy as well as the Oreo flavored cotton candy,” Bobo said. “I am getting in nine flavors that I will carry year-round because people have been coming in asking us to bring it back. We try to cater to our customer’s requests.”
Bobo said she just placed an order for Halloween candy, which they should have in next week, and then some seasonal candy as well.
“Every week we are trying to get in something new,” Bobo said.
Bobo said so far business has been good since she opened the doors on June 13.
“People seem to be loving the store,” Bobo said. “They are glad we are in DeSoto County and that they don’t have to go to Memphis anymore for candy. People make requests that they would like us to carry and we are going to try to get them in.”
She said the store is her happy place and loves watching children’s eyes light up when they come inside. She secretly thinks though that it’s the parents who are having the most fun.
But make no mistake about it, she’s still the biggest kid in the candy store.
“Definitely, I am,” Bobo said. “I get to eat candy every day.”
Her mother is happy too that she doesn’t have to count Swedish fish out on the counter any more.
“She reminds that well, I guess now you don’t have to worry about that because you have your own,” Bobo said. “I said ‘absolutely!’”
Sugar Coated Candy Shoppe is located at 6558 Towne Center Drive in Southaven and is open M-Sat 11-7 and Sunday 12-5.
