An Ohio woman has been arrested after Hernando police say she hit two squad vehicles Monday evening.
Latrina Yates, 45, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Police say Yates was found unresponsive behind the wheel at the Murphy gas station outside Walmart. When they ordered her to get out of her car, they say she drove into a patrol car.
No officers were injured.
Hernando Police said Yates then reversed and hit a patrol car behind her as well.
Yates is currently being held on a $10,000 bond and is next due in court on April 14.
