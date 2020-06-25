The Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, greatly surpassing Tuesday's record of 611 new cases by 80 percent.
This is the first time the state has surpassed 1,000 new cases in a one day period. At the same time, it is one of the lowest days for newly confirmed deaths, with the new five being down from the peak of 20-30 new deaths per day.
Of the new cases, 101 are in DeSoto County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,091. The county still has a reported 15 total deaths.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi's top health official, warned that the state's hospitals will be overwhelmed in the Fall in an interview with the Jackson Free Press on Tuesday.
"Prepare for not being able to get into the hospital if you have a car wreck, (to) have a heart attack and there not be a ventilator to put you on," Dobbs said.