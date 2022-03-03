Senatobia media outlet, Tate Record, is reported that an off-duty Senatobia Police officer was charged with multiple counts including simple assault on another officer.
Kevin Kroth, 31, of Hernando, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 27, after deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department answered a call at 11 p.m.
Reportedly, Kroth was charged with simple assault on an officer and disturbing the peace-domestic violence.
Kroth reportedly joined the department in September of 2021. Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler told media that Kroth is no longer an active-duty officer with the department.
“Kevin Kroth has been relieved of duty and is pending board approval for termination,” Chandler said. Senatobia’s Board of Aldermen met Tuesday, March 1.
Chandler said Kroth does not represent the core values of the department.
“His actions do not represent the core values of the Senatobia Police Department,” Chandler told media. “It is our hope that this young man can get the help that he needs.”
