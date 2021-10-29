The Olive Branch Conquistadors overcame multiple flags during the game against the Lewisburg Patriots to secure a win 30-14.
The Patriots have met the Conquistadors four previous games in history with OB triumphing each time. The Patriots fell last week to Southaven, 47-7.
Olive Branch secured their first district win of the season against Center Hill last week. Olive Branch Head Coach Jason Russell said the penalties are still a struggle for the Conquistadors.
“One thing that’s hurt us all year is penalties,” said Russell. “With penalties we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to do a better job than that. That’s one thing that’s kind of held us back all year. It reared its ugly head there in the third and fourth quarters.”
Russell touted Tralyn Oliver for his great runs tonight.
“Our offense line did a great job, great runs all night long,” Russell said. “I thought Tralyn Oliver did a really good job running the ball. He’s been consistent all year long.”
Russell added that weekly practices are in-depth for the players to grasp all aspects of the game.
“We run a lot of reps with our guys to make sure they’re in the right position. We go through walk-throughs, film studies, our coaches work really hard,” Russell explained. “Jay Jones, Justin Jones and our offensive staff do a great job in the run game and getting us in the right positions. They get us advantageous positions for whatever defense we’re facing. We’ve turned up a bunch of run yards this year.”
Playoffs for Olive Branch are “mathematically eliminated at this point.”
“We’re playing to win the game and let these seniors get out,” Russell said. “We’ve won two in a row, now we have a chance to win three in a row this week. We’ll be facing Hernando.”
Russell said the Hernando game will be quite a challenge.
“It’ll be a battle, they’ve got a good football team,” Russell said. “Anything DeSoto County is a rivalry of course. You’ve got the schools that came from Olive Branch. Those are Lewisburg, Center Hill and part of DeSoto Central. There’s a rivalry between those schools. Then there are the old school rivalries between Hernando, Horn Lake and Southaven. So, anything against Olive Branch is a rivalry.”
Lewisburg Head Coach Dustin Hectorne said his team’s young but eager efforts can still be developed.
“We’re a young team and we’re having to learn how to play football. We’re playing a lot of our guys that have no varsity experience. I just want them to come out and want to play hard. We’ll fix the other stuff. I’m very proud of them,” Hectorne said. “Obviously not the outcome we wanted. At the end of the day we got to understand where our program is and where it has been. I think we’ve taken huge steps tonight.”
Hectorne said the team’s relative newness, including himself, takes time to wear off.
“I started in January, brand new coach, brand new offensive coordinator,”Hectorne explained. “We were a different style of offense last year, so a lot of things are just different. We’re young, need more experience and we’re fighting that along with injuries and numbers.”
Hectorne added he is looking forward to facing off against DeSoto Central next week.
“We’re not quite battle tested yet,” Hectorne added. “The only way to do that is get out here and face them. I’m proud of my guys.”
By the numbers, Olive Branch #4 Tralyn Oliver made a 32-yard rushing TD in the first to put OB on the board. The PAT was good by #94 Austin Taylor. At the end of the first quarter, Olive Branch - #25 Jakobe Walls succeeded a 1-yard rushing TD with a good PAT by Taylor to close the first at 14-0.
In the second, Olive Branch #14 Dominic Pupo completed a 29-yard pass to #23 Sammarian Walton for a TD, but the PAT was no good.
The score kept at 20-0 until the third quarter when Oliver succeeded in a 74-yard rushing TD and good PAT by Taylor for 27-0. Lewisburg joined the numbers after a 53-yard completed pass from #17 Gunner Gilmore to #6 Graycen Crumbley for a TD. An attempt for a 2-point conversion failed leaving the score 27-6 until the fourth.
In the fourth, Taylor made a 5-yard field goal adding three points, 30-6. Lewisburg closed the gap a little more after #8 Anthony Youd made a rushing TD followed by a 2-point conversion by #1 JD Green, 30-14, which closed out the scoring.
OB #4 Traylyn Oliver also passed the single game record with 305 yards in a game. Previous record was 298.
