Reformation Day is recognized each year on October 31 following tradition after 1517 German monk Martin Luther nailed his opposing theological arguments against the Catholic Church to the doors Wittenberg’s Castle Church. The event began the Protestant religious movement.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Olive Branch honored the event by hosting a Reformation Festival and Octoberfest on church grounds today, October 30. The event was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pastor Sawyer Meyers said the festival was a first for his congregation and plan to organize a spring event also.
“We had planned to do a rummage sale. A couple of people in our church here were moving across town and we had some new members that had just moved into town, another who was trying to downsize,” said Meyers. “We just decided to have some activities outside. Then we found out the city of Olive Branch wasn’t doing its Octoberfest.”
Meyers put the word out of the event and invited vendors to come, then the Reformation Festival was nailed down.
Mississippi Ale House was on site serving German style beer. Tacoholic and Top Dawgz food trucks were present along with six other local vendors, including Athena Coffee Roasters. The rummage and bake sales were held inside the church’s main building as a fundraiser for the church. There were also yard games and inflatables for kids to enjoy.
There was also a display available providing the history and information of the Reformation movement.
“The church serving beer was very of interest to a lot of people,” said Meyers. “They really enjoyed that. The Mississippi Ale House wants to keep connected with us. We’ve talked about future events we could do together.”
The church organized in 1972 in south Memphis on Winchester Road. It relocated to Olive Branch in 2003. Meyers has served as pastor at the church since August of last year. Meyers said currently the church has an average of 45 members and is focused on missions and growth.
Meyers highlighted three main points of the church’s mission, which is the only Lutheran church in Olive Branch.
“We’re Bible based, everything we do is centered on the Bible. That’s first and foremost,” said Meyers. “Second, we are Christ centered. Thirdly, we are traditional in both faith and practice.”
Meyers said the church welcomes all to their services. More information can be found at: www.beautifulsavioslutheran.org, by email: smeyers@gmail.com or by calling 662-890-7272.
