Food trucks, local vendors, church groups, bouncy houses and classic cars could all be found under the clear blue skies at the OB Festival Saturday June 12 for a much-needed break from the constant downpour of rain last week.
Saturday’s event is the first of a series of planned annual festivals in Olive Branch. The festival was originally planned for last year but had to be rescheduled to 2021 because of the pandemic, according to Olive Branch Public Relations Coordinator Jay Nichols.
After more than a year of planning and anticipation, vendors and attendees alike turned out in droves. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Olive Branch City Park was home to three bouncy houses, five church tents, eight food trucks, 70 vendors, more than 60 classic cars and hundreds of people enjoying the day.
Mindy Miller and her sons Jacob and Mason showed up to the festival as soon as it started, they said. Parking spots were already hard to come by as early as 10:15 a.m., but the festival was a blast, they said with smiling faces as they made their way through the vendor area.
The car show was the best part of the festival according to the Millers, but the Shiver Shack Shaved Ice food truck, which had lines long enough to block traffic, was a close second.
The long row of 70 vendors at the festival included all sorts of different goods. Local artists, chefs, leatherworkers, candlemakers, carpenters and more set up shop at Olive Branch City Park.
Pam Brown, founder of Simply Majicc Candles, said she heard about the OB Festival at another event and was very excited to find out she applied in time to secure a spot as a vendor. She’s been making her own candles on and off since 2013 but decided to turn it into a business in March of 2020 after she was told to do so by the Holy Spirit three times in a single day.
“I love making candles,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I love being here and I absolutely love doing what I’m doing here.”
Brown’s tent at the festival was filled to the brim with candles, but she also sells shower steamers, whipped body butter and air fresheners. Brown creates her candles from coconut wax in many unique scents like “Jamaica Me Crazy,” “Butt Naked,” and “Deadly Weapon,” as well as more traditional ones like “Spiced Apple,” or “Vanilla Champagne.”
LJ Leather Company Founder Ashley Marling said, “I’m just happy to be out here talking to everybody and selling some of my hand-crafted creations!”
The festival also served as a fundraiser for the DeSoto County Dream Center, a non-profit organization based out of Horn Lake. Nichols said that each year, there will be a different non-profit group fundraising at the OB Festival.
The DeSoto County Dream Center helps people in the county make sure they can consistently have education, healthcare, clothing, and food.
“We know people here need the services we offer, they just don’t know about them yet,” said DeSoto County Dream Center Director Audrey Smith, “So we’re out here bringing awareness, having fun, loving on people and letting them know what we offer.”
All proceeds from the Bob Marr Classic Car Show at the OB Festival went to the Dream Center. They also had a donation bucket set up and sold raffle tickets to raise money.
The Dream Center is partnering with the city of Horn Lake this summer and is planning to host block parties and distribute food at Latimer Park over the next two months.
“Our whole ministry is to go out and have fun with the kids, give them a little Jesus, and bring everyone together,” said DeSoto County Dream Center Program Director Josh Sparwasser.
