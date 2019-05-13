Northwest Mississippi Community College's Student Nurses Association (SNA) brought home several awards from the annual Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Student Association (MOSA) conference held in Biloxi. From left, Madison Roberts of Hernando won the Bobbie Anderson Scholarship and was elected state treasurer; Katie Stone of Southaven shows off the SNA's "Spirit of the Community" Award, which they earned for raising money to train a Diabetic Alert Dog (DAD) for a nine-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes from Oxford; and Jessica Morgan Clark of Horn Lake was the Outstanding Associate Degree Nursing Student winner.