Northwest Mississippi Community College's Student Nurses Association (SNA) captured the prestigious "Spirit of the Community" Award from the annual Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Student Association (MOSA) conference held in Biloxi.
The award was given to them for their Diabetic Alert Dog (DAD) project. The Northwest Student Nurses Association (SNA) raised money to train a DAD for a nine-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes from Oxford.
Nursing student Jessica "Morgan" Clark of Horn Lake was the Outstanding Associate Degree Nursing Student winner of $500. Madison "Madi" Roberts of Hernando was the winner of the Bobbie Anderson Scholarship, which is a $500 cash scholarship. Roberts was also elected as the new MOSA state treasurer.
Clark and Katie Stone of Southaven were tied for first place in the Scholars Bowl at the completion of the conference competition.
"We are so proud of the recognition our students received at this year's MOSA Convention. SNA's motto is 'NWCC: Nursing With Compassion for Community' and we have been truly blessed to have participated in the DAD project and other activities this past year. The nursing faculty looks forward to continuing to serve our communities with our nursing students, while providing them with a quality education as they prepare to enter the nursing workforce," said Monica Williams, SNA adviser.
