Members of the Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees Building Committee join Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl (far right) June 11 at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new residence hall on the Senatobia campus. The new residence hall is scheduled to be completed next summer for occupancy in the fall. Committee members include (from left) Dr. Adam Pugh, board chairman, Lafayette County; Jerry Barrett, Tate County; Jamie Anderson, committee chairman, Tallahatchie County; and William Austin, DeSoto County.