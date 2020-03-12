Northwest Mississippi Community College is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for its newest residence hall, set for Thursday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
The new building will be located between the McLendon Center and the Ranger Outdoor Complex, facing Alumni Drive. The building will be segmented into two wings, allowing flexibility for male students in one wing and female students in the other wing.
According to Mary Ayers, director of Northwest’s Physical Plant, it has not yet been decided whether the residence hall will be all male, all female or a combination.
A central courtyard at the front entry to the building will provide outdoor space and benches for student gathering. Each floor of the facility will have a large student lounge, quiet study rooms, laundry facilities and vending. Each room will have a private bath, and will accommodate living space for two students. A parking lot will be provided at the south side of the building.
The new 45,170-square-foot, two-story residence hall will offer 168 beds and 84 rooms, with eight of those rooms built to be ADA accessible. The architect for the $10,523,500 project is Eley Guild Hardy of Biloxi, with the work helmed by contractor Murphy and Sons, Inc, of Southaven.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020 and be complete by the summer of 2021 for occupancy in the fall of 2021.