Registration for the 2020 spring semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College is just around the corner.
Open registration for day classes for students who have not previously registered will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. On the Senatobia campus, registration will be held in Tate Hall.
Open registration for evening classes will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. on all three campuses.
Day and evening classes begin on Monday, Jan. 13. Late registration will be held Jan. 13-17 from 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
Students may register for Northwest eLearning’s online classes Wednesday, Jan. 8, 4:30 – 7 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Online classes begin Monday, Jan. 13. Late registration for online classes begins Monday, Jan. 13 and ends Friday, Jan. 17.
Financial Aid staff will be available on the Senatobia campus and on the other campuses to assist students with financial aid concerns during registration. On the Senatobia campus, Financial Aid staff will be in Tate Hall/Library breezeway during registration on Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Friday, Jan. 10, but will return to their office in Yalobusha Hall, Suite 103 on Monday, Jan. 13.
Northwest will also offer a variety of classes on campus and online during the college’s two eight-week Spring 2020 Mini-Terms.
The first session of on-campus Mini-Terms will begin on Jan. 13 and end on March 4. The second session of on-campus Mini-Terms will be held from March 16 to May 7.
Open registration for Mini-Terms will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 4:30-7 p.m. (evening classes) and Thursday, Jan. 9 – Friday, Jan. 10 for the first Spring Mini-Term. Open registration for the second Spring Mini-Term will be Thursday, March 5 – Friday, March 6 from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Students may also register for either Mini-Term during regular Open Registration on Jan. 8-10.
Registration for both sessions of eLearning Mini-Term classes is during evening school registration on Jan. 8 and day registration Jan. 9-10. Students may also register for second session eLearning Mini-Term classes March 4-6.
The Spring 2020 Course schedule can be accessed on the Northwest website at northwestms.edu. Click on students and choose myNWCC. For more information call 662-562-3200.