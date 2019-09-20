Tickets are still available for the upcoming Northwest Ranger Bluegrass Festival presented by Gateway Tire.
The festival will be held at the Northwest Farm, 10899 Highway 4 West, Senatobia, on Oct. 4 from 6-9 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. The event is a two-day music festival featuring nationally-recognized, award-winning bluegrass bands and artists. The primary goal of this event is to raise funds for scholarships to benefit Northwest students, while sharing an appreciation of bluegrass music and culture.
Slated to appear at the festival are the Jim Hurst Trio, Circus No. 9, The Barefoot Movement, Alice Hasen, Delta Celtica, and the Ranger Bluegrass Revue. On Saturday, Hasen will join the Northwest Singers in performing “A High Lonesome Mass,” a special choral piece set to bluegrass music.
In addition to the musicians appearing onstage, the festival will again host the Ranger Bluegrass Barn, located in the farm’s 70-year-old gambrel barn, as the site of the community bluegrass music stage and “picking post.” The stage will be hosted by music DJ and bluegrass picker Monica Casey. Local bluegrass musicians, jam bluegrass bands, parking lot pickers and singers/songwriters are invited to sign up for a spot at the open mic the day of the festival. Coffee and snacks will be available for purchase in the barn by Broken Cup Café. Music in the Bluegrass Barn will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Festival activities on Saturday will include a free children’s area with various arts and crafts stations, petting zoo, vendor marketplace, corn hole, horseshoes, football toss and photo booth. Food trucks will be available on Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. A concession area inside the arena will feature items prepared by culinary students from Northwest’s Hotel and Restaurant Management Technology program.
While attending the festival, patrons can purchase a festival T-shirt or limited edition souvenir poster inside the arena.
Tickets are available at the door or on Eventbrite.com. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children/students (ages 6-17) and Northwest students (unless they are volunteers) and $35 for a family pass.
For more information about the festival, visit the Ranger Bluegrass Festival page on Facebook or www.rangerbluegrassfestival.com.
