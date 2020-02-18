Students being inducted into the Northwest Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame were honored during the Feb. 13 Board of Trustees meeting. Front row (l to r): Northwest President Dr. Michael Heindl, Sara Moore, Madison Triplett, Brietta Goodman, Gabe Waldrop, Satsha Burden and Dr. Matthew Domas. Back row (l to r): Adrian Suarez, Matthew Finn, Brendan Galbraith, Jessica Neal, Landon Smith and Tamea Gibbs. Not pictured are Lynette Rohrbacher, Donterrius Hervey and Emily Brown.