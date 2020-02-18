Fourteen Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been inducted into the 2019-2020 Northwest Hall of Fame, the highest honor a Northwest student can achieve based on their academic accomplishments and involvement in student life at the college. The group was honored at the Feb. 13 Board of Trustees meeting on the Senatobia campus.
Six Hall of Fame students are from the Senatobia campus.
Philip “Gabe” Waldrop of Senatobia is studying mathematics at Northwest. He is a graduate of Senatobia High School. During his time at Northwest, Waldrop has served as a student recruiter, vice president of the American Chemical Society and president of Mu Alpha Theta. He has also been a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the Student Government Association. His honors include being named an Outstanding Student and the Senatobia Rotary Club’s Student of the Month. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in mathematics and will either obtain his Ph.D. or seek employment in the finance or software fields.
Theatre student Brietta Goodman of Horn Lake is a graduate of Horn Lake High School. While at Northwest, Goodman has been a member of the Northwest Singers, Northwest Entertainers, Chamber Choir, Phi Theta Kappa and president of the Northwest Player’s Club. She has received recognition through the Allie Awards and the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. Other honors have included being awarded the Jo Logan Endowed Scholarship and being named an Outstanding Student. Goodman plans to attend the University of Mississippi and obtain a bachelor’s degree. After earning her undergraduate degree, she plans to pursue work with Carnival Cruise Lines as a performer or move to New York City to pursue musical theatre.
Madison Triplett, a native of Coldwater, is studying communicative disorders. The homeschool graduate was recently named a William Winters Scholar. She has also been named an Outstanding Student and the Senatobia Rotary Club’s Student of the Month. Her involvement at Northwest has included serving as president of the Northwest Education Association and serving as a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Theta Sigma Chapter, the Northwest Singers, and the Wesley Foundation. After leaving Northwest, Triplett plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders, minoring in Spanish, followed by her master’s degree, licensure, and accreditation in the same field.
Satsha Burden, a Tupelo native studying aerospace engineering, has made the President’s List, been named a HEADWAE Student and an Outstanding Student. Burden is an active member of the campus, with memberships in Mu Alpha Theta, Phi Theta Kappa and the American Chemical Society. He has also served as captain of Northwest’s cheerleading squad. Burden’s career goals include attending Mississippi State University and continuing to cheer in addition to joining the Air Force ROTC program. Upon graduating from MSU, Burden hopes to work for NASA or SpaceX.
Adrian Suarez, a nursing student from Olive Branch, is a graduate of Olive Branch High School. At Northwest, Suarez has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Theta Sigma Chapter, and the Baptist Student Union. He has served as captain of the soccer team and been named an All-State Athlete and an Academic All-American Athlete. Suarez plans to become a nurse anesthetist.
Sara Moore of Coldwater is studying medical laboratory science at Northwest. She is a graduate of Strayhorn High School. Moore has been a member of the American Chemical Society, Northwest Players Club, Phi Theta Kappa, Theta Sigma Chapter, and a Student Government Association officer. She has been named an Outstanding Student and received the June S. Gardner Scholarship, Tate County Fair Association Scholarship and the Presidential Scholarship. Moore’s goal is to become a traveling certified medical laboratory scientist and later teach college microbiology.
Four Hall of Fame students are from the DeSoto Center.
Jessica Neal is studying business administration at Northwest. She is a homeschool graduate from Horn Lake who is in the general college pathway. Neal is a member of Phi Theta Kappa. Her plan for the future is to obtain her bachelor’s degree in fine arts and her master’s and doctoral degrees in biblical counseling. She hopes to eventually become a child counselor.
Landon (Gray) Smith of Hernando is studying hotel and restaurant management technology. He is a graduate of Hernando High School. He has been accepted to the University of Memphis Kemmons Wilson School of Hospitality and Resort Management, where he plans to eventually earn his master’s degree. Smith’s long-term career goal is to become a supervisor at Graceland and begin a career as a resort manager. He has been a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the Northwest Singers, Northwest DECA, and Volunteer Memphis.
Lynette Rohrbacher, a student in the pre-pharmacy pathway, is from Southaven and a graduate of Southaven High School. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has earned a spot on the Vice President’s List. Rohrbacher plans to transfer to the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and obtain a doctoral degree in pharmacy with a goal of working in pharmaceutical research.
Tamea Gibbs of Ripley is studying funeral service technology and plans to become an American Institute of Health Care Professionals certified grief counselor. At Northwest, she is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has appeared on the President’s List.
Four Hall of Fame students are from the Lafayette-Yalobusha Technical Center.
Donterrius Hervey is an accounting student from Water Valley and a graduate of Water Valley High School. A member of Phi Theta Kappa, Hervey has landed on the President’s and Vice President’s lists. He plans to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.
Matthew Finn of Oxford is studying accounting. He attended Oxford High School and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi and obtain his Certified Public Accountant license. Finn is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has appeared on the President’s List.
Brendan Galbraith, a native of Water Valley, attended South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia. He is president of Phi Theta Kappa and has made the President’s List. He plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to pursue a degree in integrated marketing communications with a minor in communications
Emily “Emme” Brown is studying elementary education at Northwest. She is from Oxford and is a graduate of Lafayette High School. Brown plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi to pursue her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education. During her time at Northwest, she has been named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Academic Team and landed on the President’s List. She has also been Phi Theta Kappa’s vice president of Fellowship.