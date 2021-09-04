Northwest Mississippi Community College is thrilled to welcome Dr. Andrew Dale as the school’s new associate vice president of Community Relations.
Dale comes to Northwest from Southwest Mississippi Community College, where he most recently served as the executive director of the college’s Foundation. Prior to that role, he served as director of Digital Public Affairs, music instructor and director of Bands. In total, Dale has 16 years of education experience as a classroom teacher, recruiter, advisor, leader, fundraiser, and public affairs professional.
A graduate of Gulfport High School, Dale went on to earn a Bachelor of Music Education degree from William Carey University, a Master of Music Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration degree from USM. He also completed the year-long Mississippi Education Policy Fellowship Program, which he believes has prepared him well for the position he holds now.
According to Dale, he learned recruiting and marketing strategies while serving as director of Bands for Southwest. After the success of those strategies in the college’s Band program, and following the completion of his doctorate degree, he was tapped to lead Digital Public Affairs.
At Northwest, Dale said the scope of his work will include broadening the college’s “footprint” in the school’s 11-county district, boosting awareness of all the institution has to offer and maintaining that visibility. He will also prioritize increasing local partnerships to create more opportunities for students.
“The goal is to create a firm awareness in our communities about what Northwest can do for them, on both an individual level and on an economic level,” he said. “This institution adds incredible value to our local communities, and we are steadily investing in their future.”
With much currently happening across Northwest’s campuses, including the implementation of brand new buildings and programs, Dale intends to capitalize on the excitement surrounding those changes. With a background in music, he is particularly exuberant about the college’s new Performing Arts Center, currently under construction on the main campus.
The new 1,200-seat space will open up even more event opportunities on campus, and Dale believes the facility will serve the college well in attracting new faces to its grounds.
“I’m very excited to be part of the Northwest family, and I look forward to the continued growth of this institution,” he said. “We have so many opportunities to help. Northwest is specifically made to empower individuals to achieve academic, career and personal success. I can’t think of many pathways you could dream of that wouldn’t come through here.”
Dale is a member of Rotary Club. He and his wife Sarah have two children, Aaron and Lillie.
