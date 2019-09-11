Northpoint Christian School has announced Sammy Lee, Harrison Grant, and Ashlyn Wood as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sammy Lee is the son of Melissa and Jeff Lee. Sammy currently has a 32 ACT score and a 4.875 GPA, serves as senior class president, is a member of the National Honor Society, a student ambassador, and is a member of the 2019 Northcentral Leadership Council. Lee is a member of the tennis team and volunteers at DeSoto Grace and Binghampton Christian Academy.
Harrison Grant is the son of Lori and Ricky Grant. He currently has a 34 ACT score and a 4.481 GPA. Grant is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta member, senior class chaplain, and a student ambassador, a member of the golf team and tennis team. Grant enjoys volunteering at Life Church and Binghampton Christian Academy.
Ashlyn Wood is the daughter of Judy Wood. Ashlyn currently has a 33 ACT score and a 4.143 GPA, is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, and is a member of the Northpoint Band, where she is co-captain of the color guard. Wood is a member of the NCS Praise Band and has been involved in NCS Theater for seven years. Wood enjoys volunteering at Southern Reins Equine Therapy, Feed My Starving Children, and the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County.
