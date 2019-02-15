Northpoint Christian School has announced this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2019.
This year’s valedictorian is Olivia Russell, a senior from Southaven. She is the daughter of Mary Helen and John T. Russell and has been a student at Northpoint for four years.
Olivia has a GPA of 4.827 and an ACT score of 35. She plans to attend either Tulane University, Mississippi State University, or University of Alabama at Birmingham and study biomedical engineering/biochemistry. She wants to become a medical scientist, attend medical school, and research, treat, and cure diseases.
Among her special honors and activities, Russell is a member of the school’s tennis, cross country, and Knowledge Bowl teams. She is the President of the National Honor Society, a National Merit Finalist, Mu Alpha Theta member; DeSoto Times-Tribune Reaching for the Stars nominee and vice-president and co-founder of Glamour Gals Club.
She enjoys photography, reading, playing tennis, and tutoring students on the ACT. Russell says she will always remember the teachers at NCS saying, “The teachers love us like their children and teach so much more than academics. They have supported me when I needed it the most.”
This year’s salutatorian is Gianna “Gigi” Richardson, a senior from Olive Branch. She is the daughter of Ryan and Adrienne Richardson, and has been a student at Northpoint for 15 years. (Richardson began at Northpoint during Pre-K at age three).
Gigi has a GPA of 4.791 and a 33 on the ACT. She plans to attend either Tulane University or Mississippi State University and study environmental science. She wants to become a research scientist for natural resource conservation.
Among Richardson’s special honors and activities are National Honor Society member, Mu Alpha Theta member; varsity soccer player for five years; varsity basketball player and Girls with Gratitude Club Officer.
Richardson enjoys tutoring home school students, playing competitive soccer, and reading and watching Marvel comics movies.
Richardson says she will always remember the joy and relief felt when receiving an A+ on a chemistry project in Mrs. Skinner’s class. She and her partner both cried because they thought they would fail that project. She says she learned a lot in that class in how far to push herself and how much she could accomplish. She will also miss the teachers and friends she has made in her 15 years at Northpoint Christian School.
