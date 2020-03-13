Spring break has been extended one extra day for students in DeSoto County Schools (DCS), Mississippi’s largest school district, in response to the coronavirus, or COVID-19 situation that has enveloped the nation and world.
Meanwhile, Northpoint Christian School announced that it will go to remote/online learning for the week through Friday, March 20.
DCS CLASSES RESUME TUESDAY: DCS Supt. Cory Uselton announced Monday morning that instead of returning to classes on Monday, March 16, students will report on Tuesday, March 17. Monday will be used as a professional development day for faculty.
Other adjustments to the school calendar at this time include the use of the Monday after Easter, April 13, as a regular class day. It will not be a school holiday as was assigned on the original calendar for this school year.
Thursday, May 21 now becomes the final day of classes for students and teachers under the adjusted calendar.
District officials have been closely monitoring the situation during Spring Break week and looking to the experts with the state Department of Health and state Department of Education for guidance.
Uselton said those agencies have recommended that schools not be closed at this time, as the case when Shelby County Schools chose to close schools until March 29.
“Regarding the upcoming week, the State Health Officer (Dr. Thomas Dobbs) instructed everyone that there are no recommendations for school closures at this time," Uselton said.
Dobbs’ instructions came as part of the news conference held in Jackson on Thursday.
Uselton did remind everyone the coronavirus situation is a rapidly developing one.
"This situation is developing rapidly,” Uselton said. “As decisions are made at the state level, there is a possibility that our school calendar could continue to change over the next few weeks. If that happens, we will communicate with parents immediately."
Spring break quickly became a working week for Uselton and district officials preparing in case the virus may rear itself up in DeSoto County.
"We have spent the majority of our Spring Break week making plans for next week,” said Uselton. “We have to do all that we can to ensure the safety of our students and staff."
Complete details on the situation and plans for classes next week were sent to district parents Friday morning, Uselton said. Not having youngsters return to school until Tuesday will give schools more time to be extensively cleaned during the professional development day on Monday.
In announcing the decision to delay classes to Tuesday, Uselton also told parents the pandemic situation is different than a severe weather situation. That is because the state Department of Health guidelines determine whether classes need to be canceled.
Uselton’s message to parents also pointed out that school field trips will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis going forward. Students and employees who are sick or running a fever are being recommended to stay home until they are free of fever for at least 24 hours without medication.
Spring sports are continued with postponements at this time and the district will look to the Mississippi High School Activities Association for guidance in that area.
Parents are also being asked to tell their particular school by noon Monday if their child has been to a country that may be considered a “hot spot” for coronavirus.
“The absence requirement in the district exemption policy is being waived for the May 2020 final exams,” Uselton told parents. “All other portions of the exemption policy still apply regarding academic average, discipline, etc. District officials do not have the authority to waive school attendance requirements that are enforced by the state truancy officers. At this point, district officials have not been notified of any adjustments to state truancy laws.”
NORTHPOINT TO REMOTE LEARNING: Northpoint Christian School Friday afternoon announced it was canceling in-class learning for the week of March 16.
Head of School Jim Ferguson told parents in an email that the decision was not taken lightly.
“We have consulted with multiple healthcare professionals and listened to CDC and Mississippi Department of Health recommendations,” Ferguson wrote. “Your child's health and safety are our primary concern at NCS. We have a responsibility to protect and safeguard our school community, and we believe that closing school will contribute most to that end.”
Northpoint will continue to instruct students through remote/online class means during the week. Teachers are to report to school on Tuesday, March 17 begin preparations for remote/online teaching, which will start on Wednesday, March 18.
All extracurricular activities, sporting events and practices have been canceled next week through Friday, March 20. Those activities will be rescheduled if and when possible. Trojan Care is also closed during the week.
Parents can expect to receive a more detailed email on Monday.