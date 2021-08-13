Tyler Jordan, from Olive Branch, has been honored as a high academically performing student by the The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
Jordan, a student at Northpoint Christian School, was honored for exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.
Jordan was one of nearly 19,000 students from 84 countries who joined CTY in the 2020-21 Talent Search year. Less than 20 percent of CTY Talent Search participants qualified for CTY High Honors Awards. Honorees also qualified for CTY's online and summer programs, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other bright students from around the world.
"We are thrilled to celebrate these students," said Virginia Roach, CTY's executive director. "In a year that was anything but ordinary, their love of learning shined through, and we are excited to help cultivate their growth as
scholars and citizens throughout high school, college, and beyond."
There are more than 15,500 enrollments in CTY Online Programs courses each year. In addition, CTY's in-person Summer Programs for bright students are offered at about 20 sites in the United States and Hong Kong.
