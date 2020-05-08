Northpoint Christian School (NCS) of Southaven has announced it now offers a virtual tour as a way for potential students and parents to learn about the school and the admissions process without ever setting foot on campus for an in-person visit.
“We believe nothing replicates an on-campus tour of Northpoint Christian School,” said NCS Head of School Jim Ferguson. “However, we understand that an in-person campus visit is not always possible. This 20-minute, on-demand, virtual tour will give prospective families a broad overview of the NCS experience and jump-start the admissions journey from the convenience of home. Families can learn about our academic offerings, athletic opportunities, and fine art availabilities, as well as the structured spiritual growth program.”
The virtual tour was produced by a team of Northpoint employees who filmed, wrote the script, and recorded the tours. Officials say there are actually two virtual experiences that families may watch: one for lower school students (PK-sixth grade); and one for upper school students in grades seven through 12.
Each virtual tour introduces the leadership team at Northpoint with a message from Ferguson and the lower or high school principal. Throughout the tour, prospective families hear information about what makes the school the longest established, most desirable, and largest, independent Christian school in DeSoto County.
While the global pandemic precipitated the need for an on-demand virtual tour; the school believes busy families will embrace this new convenience. This on-demand opportunity represents a softer commitment than a traditional walk-around tour.
“Sometimes families want to take a peek before jumping in with both feet,” said Director of Admissions Sheila Sheron. "We believe this matches the emerging school shopping trend most Mid-South residents are moving towards. We want families to be able to explore without feeling like they are on the hook.”
Prospective families have many questions when they are exploring school options. During the tour, answers are provided to the most frequently asked questions, including tuition cost, financial aid, assistance for students with learning differences, and admissions procedures, including the availability of both in-person, and online testing.
Northpoint admits students between the ages of 3-18, for grades PK-12th grade every year. Traditionally, this is the time of year when the school sees a lot of interest from pre-school and SK families looking to start their students in school for the first time. It is also the time of year the school sees heavy interest from students in elementary and middle school looking to make changes for middle and high school.
Located in the heart of DeSoto County, Northpoint offers quick accessibility from I-55, I-69, and U.S. Highway 78. It is one of the most conveniently located independent, Christian schools for students in DeSoto County and the Mid-South area.
Current Northpoint families originate from nearly every part of the Mid-South and Northpoint currently has students living in 41 different ZIP codes, and 28 cities in three states including Mississippi, Arkansas, and Tennessee.
Prospective families can access the school’s new on-demand tour from the Northpoint Christian School admissions page at the school website, ncstrojans.com/admissions/.