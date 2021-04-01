The Bible verse 2 Timothy 4:7 had a new meaning last week for student athletes and generations of future athletes at Northpoint Christian School.
The verse, which reads “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” rang especially true to the families of Homer Skelton and Dr. and Mrs. Clair E. Cox.
The school recognized the two families with a ceremony and special proclamations on March 23 for their generous donations toward the expansion and renovation of the baseball stadium as well as a new soccer complex.
“It is such a special day that we can be here to celebrate and honor these families for their recent gifts that helped to complete two of our athletic complexes on the great campus that we have here at Northpoint Christian School,” said Chuck Roberts. “These families are represented by people who fight the good fight every day, that are in that race to not give up and affect the lives of others in a positive way.”
The Skelton family has been supporting Northpoint for more than 20 years. Their donation led to the completion and expansion of the school’s baseball stadium to include covered seating for over 200 people, a locker room, batting cage, press box and concession stand.
“Many of you know what that looked like,” Roberts said. “It was a typical high school baseball field back in the day. And now it is a state of the art complex that you can come and enjoy. All of a sudden, you can look out and see 150 and 200 people at a high school baseball game. That’s great to see your school family there enjoying and supporting the baseball team.”
Family member Michelle Chapman said Homer Skelton believed strongly in giving to support Christian education.
“He really had a heart for Christian education and helping kids grow,” Chapman said. “And our kids are all into sports. So we love helping local sports.”
And thanks to a donation from the late Dr. Clair E. Cox and his wife Clarice, Northpoint now has a new and separate field for soccer. The school’s soccer teams previously had to practice and play their games on the football field. In addition to the field, the school also was able to add bleacher seating, scoreboard and a covered bench. The field will be named the Dr. and Mrs. Clair E. Cox II Soccer Field.
Dr. Cox was a professor and chairman of the Department of Urology at University of Tennessee Health Science Center for more than 27 years and passed away last July.
“It’s a phenomenal facility,” Roberts said. “Our soccer families will be proud of this facility for generations to come.”
Clairice Cox said their grandson, Clair Cox IV, currently is on the boy’s soccer team and they wanted to help the school improve the soccer field.
“He wanted to support his (Clair IV) passion for soccer,” Cox said. “We were more than glad to help.”
Head of School Jim Ferguson said Northpoint would not have been able to afford these projects without the donations of both families.
“We have a budget and we work within our budget,” Ferguson said. “But things like this are not in the budget. I don’t know how they would have been made possible without your generosity.”
Ferguson said the generosity of the Skelton-Chapman and Cox families not only helps create a beautiful legacy honoring their loved ones, but helps Northpoint carry out their mission in an excellent, not mediocre way that sets the school apart from others.
“It means the world to us,” Ferguson said. “From me and all of our student athletes, we are very grateful to what you contribute.”
