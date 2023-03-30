Becka Pitner still remembers holding hands with other teachers and praying over 61 acres of land that would one day become the new home of what is now Northpoint Christian School.
Back then it was just grass. In September 1988, the new school opened its doors at 7400 Getwell Road with 600 students. Today, the school has grown to serve 1,074 K3 through 12th grade students and has seen its campus expand with a new gym, additional classrooms, sanctuary, band room, and modern athletic facilities - all raised through generous donations.
NCS follows a Biblically-based curriculum and its students consistently score above the national average on all student achievement tests and the ACT. The school also offers a variety of extracurricular activities including student government, theater, band, forestry, and honors clubs, and over 30 athletic teams for both boys and girls in 13 sports as well as intramurals.
Pitner, who has taught home economics at the school for 37 years, said it has been amazing to see all of the growth.
“I have literally watched it grow from the ground up,” Pitner said. “There were probably about 70 of us at the time who came over and prayed over it and the ministry that was to come. It’s just amazing what God has given us here.”
North Point Christian School, which started as Southern Baptist Educational Center in Whitehaven, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 1 with a big outdoor birthday party at the campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature inflatables, a dunk tank, games, birthday cake, hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, music by their praise team, and other fun activities for families.
President and Head of School Jim Ferguson said they are expecting a big crowd and invites the public to come out and share in the celebration.
“I think the parking lot will be filled,” Ferguson said. “We have already had over 200 families RSVP and say they were coming. I have a proclamation by Mayor Musselwhite that we will read and just share some history and memories of events from the past. There will be a big birthday cake, 400 cupcakes, and a lot of food and fun games.”
The school will also be hosting a softball and baseball game at 2 p.m.
Ferguson, who has been with Northpoint Christian School since 2016, attributes the school’s continued growth and success to the fact that they have remained true to its mission and what God called them to do of providing a distinctively Christian education for area families.
“The Lord has truly blessed us,” Ferguson said. “We are in a season right now where we have a wait list and are having to turn students away. It’s not easy, but at the same time we have limited space. But the Lord has definitely been good to us.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said SBEC and Northpoint Christian School have been a special part of Southaven and congratulated them on providing 50 years of Chrsitian education to area students.
“I know it started in Memphis, but for most of its life it has been in Southaven providing a great educational system for our people,” Musselwhite said. “We have a lot of people who are lifetime Northpoint people. They went to school there. They went back. Their children go to school there. Many of them have gone on to work for the school. It has just been a great organization for educating our youth and has been a pillar for our community for many, many years.”
The school traces its roots back to 1972 when ten Southern Baptist churches met at a local restaurant to discuss starting a Christian school in the Whitehaven community. The dream became a reality on April 1, 1973 when ground was broken on 36 acres at the corner of Holmes and Tulane in Memphis.
Construction began on May 1, 1973 on Southern Baptist Educational Center (SBEC) and dedication services were held on March 18, 1974. The first graduating class consisted of 24 students. In November 1978, Broadway Baptist Church assumed total responsibility for running the school and has been the school’s sponsor ever since.
During the 1980s, enrollment dropped as the Whitehaven community changed and the decision was made to look for property to build a new school in DeSoto County. SBEC’s current site was purchased in 1986. In 2013, the Board of Trustees approved changing the name to Northpoint Christian School.
Pitner taught at the old school in Whitehaven for two years and has been in same room in the main building now for 35 years. She remembers when Sunday services were held in the gym.
“The gym was like a catch-all,” Pitner said. “Then when they built the new gym and east wing, it felt like a whole different place. And to see the band room and the sanctuary and all of the different sports areas, little by little I saw it all come together and it has been such a blessing.”
Pitner credits a Godly administration for the school’s continued success, specifically David Manley, who served as principal and head of schools until his retirement in 2017.
“It’s just a wonderful place to teach and minister,” Pitner said. “Mr. Manley was just such an amazing principal. He helped us so much.”
Pitner said she was new to teaching when she was hired and had over 100 kids to take care of.
“I was scared to death,” Pitner said. “I had just been married for a week and was fresh out of school and new to teaching. They assigned me so many things. I taught Home Ec 1,2,3, arts and crafts, was a senior sponsor, a library assistant. I had a ton of things to do. But I had great people who were around to help me out and I survived and I learned through it.”
Pinner said she still loves coming to work every day and is proud of how the school has equipped the next generation to live a Christ-centered work and family life in the last 50 years.
“It doesn’t seem possible that we are celebrating 50 years,” Pitner said. “It has just gone by so fast. I know this is where God led me. I always thought I would be out in the mission field, but this is my mission field. It is awesome as a believer to be able to talk about your relationship with the Lord and be open about it. And I love just having that foundation that we can share with the kids. It is amazing to see what God has given us here.”
