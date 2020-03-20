Northpoint Christian School is completing its first week of remote learning. The school started remote learning on Wednesday, as a way for all 987 Northpoint students in grades PK-12 to continue the learning process while remaining closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 13, Head of School Jim Ferguson announced Northpoint would be closed March 16-17 and would begin school-wide remote learning on March 18. Since then, he has announced the school will be closed through March 27.
Ferguson wanted to protect students and faculty but also did not want to inhibit the learning process. Students only lost two days of instruction time due to the swift transition to remote learning. Students will continue and learn new material. The content students are receiving during remote learning is significant to completing the course and will be in preparation for the next grade level or next course. Students will receive a grade for their remote learning work completed.
“As a private, Christian school, our parents are paying tuition and have high expectations for their students to receive a college-preparatory education," Ferguson said. "We are not governed by the Mississippi Board of Education and are not ever required to interrupt crucial classroom instruction time for state testing. We are treating the weeks we are closed just as we would if we were open. COVID-19 may be shutting down the world, but it is not stopping the continued learning process at Northpoint.”
Faculty, the IT department, and administration worked the final part of spring break, over the weekend, and Monday and Tuesday of this week, to roll-out school-wide remote learning for the first time in the school’s 47 year history.
Ferguson says the execution by the NCS team of faculty and staff to be ready to roll-out remote learning exceeded his expectations.
“Our team understood the importance of making this work for our students," said Ferguson. "It is important to provide routine and remote learning will do this for our students. Everyone worked around the clock to make this happen!”
Northpoint faculty in grades 1-12 are using a learning management system called PowerSchool Learning to track assignments and deliver communication between teachers, students, and parents. Faculty started the process slowly this week to help make sure students are all connecting and able to access assignments.
As they continue remote learning, faculty will also use PowerSchool Learning to introduce Zoom Meetings or other resources. Pre-Kindergarten, Junior-Kindergarten, and Senior-Kindergarten students are using faculty prepared packets, and keep in contact with their teachers through email and videos.
Ferguson says remote learning is going well but has had challenges. Northpoint joined schools and colleges all over the world who are remotely learning.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads in the US, more and more employees are working from home. Learning management systems, websites, and the internet, are overloaded and slow.
This is a national problem, not a Northpoint-only problem. Nonetheless, it is a challenge. Ferguson says our parents and students are being patient as improvements are made to better serve online users.
“These are definitely unprecedented times," Ferguson stated. "But our Northpoint Family is handling challenges and uncertainty with grace and patience. We are a 'Northpoint Family' now, more than ever.”
Northpoint is aware that the Governor of Mississippi has canceled public schools across the state until April 17. At this time, Northpoint has not made the decision to be closed beyond March 27, but will closely be watching how the pandemic progresses in the state.
At this time, all field trips, school trips, and home mission class trips have been canceled. The theater production of "Into the Woods" has been postponed.
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) has not made a decision to cancel all sporting events, and so Northpoint is hoping to be able to continue our spring sports when there is a return to school.
At this time, there are no plans to change the dates of Northpoint Baccalaureate (May 8) and graduation (May 9) as they are scheduled. Decisions to remain closed beyond March 27 will be made by Ferguson and communicated to families through email, on school social media, school website, and by the DeSoto Times-Tribune.