The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi is delighted to announce its 24th annual Crystal Ball Gala, scheduled to take place on January 20, 2024, at the Arena at Southaven. The much-awaited event aims to support the philanthropic efforts of the Community Foundation and its mission of Connecting People Who Care With Causes That Matter.
"The Crystal Ball serves as a crucial platform to bolster the charitable initiatives of the Community Foundation," stated Keith Fulcher, President of the Community Foundation. "Funds raised through this prestigious event enable us to continue our mission of making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve."
The 2024 Crystal Ball Gala will recognize the outstanding contributions of volunteers, businesses, and individuals who exemplify extraordinary community spirit. Recipients will be honored in the following distinguished categories: Dan Maddox Man of the Year, Margaret Maddox Woman of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, and Business of the Year. Nominations are currently being accepted from the eleven counties served by the Community Foundation: Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Marshall, Leflore, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tate, Tallahatchie, and Tunica.
To make a nomination, go to https://cfnm.org/events/crystal-ball-gala/community-stars/ for the Community Star Award application. Past recipients representing outstanding service organizations, businesses, and individuals making a difference in their community are also listed on the website. Send all nominations to crystalball@cfnm.org. Deadline for nominations is 5pm CST on September 29, 2023.
Stacye Trout, Development Director, revealed that the 2023 Crystal Ball generated over $400,000. This financial success, combined with the support of our sponsors and volunteers, allowed the Community Foundation to provide $4 million, in one year, to grants for nonprofits and charitable causes, bringing the Community Foundation’s grand total of grant making to over $36 million. Opportunities for sponsorships for the 2024 Crystal Ball are now available.
For more information about sponsorships and volunteer opportunities with the 2024 Crystal Ball Gala, call 662.449.5002 or email crystalball@cfnm.org.
