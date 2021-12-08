Adjustments were made Tuesday night to Hernando’s newest city ordinance. After only 48 days in effect, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen modified the city’s noise ordinance to extend hours and gather data on area decibel levels.
The city voted at the Sept. 22 board meeting to establish an ordinance after complaints against live music performed at Uncle Bubba’s BBQ & Smokehouse and bar on U.S. Highway 51. Residents voiced concerns to city officials that the eatery’s evening and night entertainment and live band performances were too loud.
Aldermen said at Tuesday’s meeting they initially discussed and approved an 11 p.m. cut off time for live music on Friday and Saturday nights. The current ordinance cut off time is 10 p.m.
Ward 5 Alderwoman Beth Rone Ross said the board had reviewed several drafts of the ordinance at the time it was voted on and missed the 10 p.m. error.
“I think we should correct to 11 o’clock which we thought we were voting in originally, 48 days ago,” Ross said. “We had so many different drafts in front of us and this wasn’t put in the original. We should increase Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. as we discussed.”
Ross said that was the initial impression for the board and citizens. She said the extra hour should be fair to all business owners and not just one business owner that has live music on the weekend.
“It seems like a lot of this is coming from one unfortunate incident,” said Ward 6 Alderman Ben Piper referring to Uncle Bubba’s experience with receiving one noise ordinance citation. “I know (Uncle Bubba’s) had multiple weekends with lost revenue. There’s probably a little bit of growing pains there with having our police department work through the law enforcement aspect. I know they want to do nothing else than to enforce the laws of the city. I don’t think they’re out to target anyone.”
Kathy Garrison, bookkeeper for Uncle Bubba’s along with owner Terry Taylor, gave public comments during the meeting that the time and decibel limits were causing the restaurant to lose money.
A motion was made by Ross to change the time to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, also to gather further data on decibel level around the restaurant and Hernando Court Square.
The motion was seconded by Alderman-at-Large Doc Harris.
Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker and Ward 3 Alderman Bruce Robinson voted against the motion.
Ward 2 Alderman Andrew Miller followed up with a motion of his own. He said after Tuesday’s meeting no changes to the ordinance should be allowed for six in effect to let the ordinance run its course. He affirmed his agreement that further data is needed and the issued would be readdressed in April 2022.
Ross voted against the motion.
