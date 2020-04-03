Nine youngsters, ranging in age from 11-17 years old, have been arrested in connection with a Mid-South car theft ring that has hit area dealerships in Southaven, Olive Branch, and the Memphis area.
Southaven Police announced the arrests in a news release Friday morning.
About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, detectives saw what was described as a 2017 Infiniti SUV that had been stolen from a Memphis dealership casing locations along Goodman Road in Southaven.
Then, police said they saw seven male suspects get out of the stolen SUV and spread out onto a number of dealer parking lots along the roadway. Detectives said their behavior resembled what had been previously seen in surveillance video from other burglaries and thefts that have recently taken place.
Police were then able to catch and arrest nine suspects. The stolen SUV was also recovered.
The nine juveniles have been charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
In the past week or so, four DeSoto County dealerships have been hit by car thieves, according to the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association (GMADA). The four include Landers Nissan; Landers Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram; and Enterprise Auto Sales, all in Southaven; and DeSoto Auto Sales in Olive Branch.
The crooks have also hit Memphis-area dealerships, in Millington, Memphis, West Memphis, Arkansas and in Collierville, Tennessee, where one location was struck at least three separate times.
Typically, the thieves would scale barriers, break windows, and use stolen vehicles as battering rams in attempts to overcome blocker vehicles parked at the lot entrances.
According to Kent Richey of the GMADA, at least one person had already been arrested in connection to the theft ring and some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered. Some of the dealerships now have private security defending the lot and they have added additional after-hours barriers or blockers. Keys have been removed from the property when the business day is finished.